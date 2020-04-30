In an attempt to better communicate some key-contents of the food labeling regulations, SAMR has published a “Picture to understand the label of pre-packaged food” post on their website.
This is a kind of simplified guidelines/vademecum for consumers to understand the main details of food labels that they should pay attention to.
Some of the key contents include:
- Specifies that “prepackaged food” does not include bulk food nor “made-and-sold- on-site” food;
- Stresses the importance of naming foods in compliance with regulated definition. For example, fruit juice with addition of water shall be named as “juice beverages”, not as “fruit juices”;
- Express recommendation to consumers to buy products with very recent production date (and far from shelf-life end) to ensure freshness;
- Recommends clear and recognizable labeling for ingredients containing allergens – i.e. “natural or artificial substances in food that can induce allergic reaction”;
- Reminds that additives shall be labeled with their specific name or code, and not with generic references such as “colorant” and “sweeteners”;
- Reminds that GMO food or irradiated food shall be clearly labeled as such.